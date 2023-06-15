The Sturgis Motel stands as a testament to Sturgis' warmth and hospitality. Under the new ownership of Rhonda Brown and her family, this beloved establishment has undergone impressive upgrades and renovations, transforming it into a cozy and inviting retreat for visitors from near and far.
From its well-appointed rooms to its convenient location, The Sturgis Motel offers an unforgettable experience that combines comfort, convenience, and a touch of local history.
Renewed Elegance
Upon taking over, Rhonda embarked on a comprehensive upgrade of The Sturgis Motel's accommodations. Each of the 30 rooms received a complete makeover, featuring brand new furniture courtesy of Perdue Furniture in Rapid City.
From the comfortable beds to the carefully chosen lighting and bedding, no detail was overlooked in ensuring guests experience the utmost comfort and relaxation. Furthermore, a meticulous cleaning staff ensures that each room is immaculate, earning The Sturgis Motel high praise for its commitment to cleanliness.
A Glimpse into History
Among the motel's unique offerings is the Poker Alice house, a vacation rental brimming with character and nostalgia. Guests have the opportunity to step back in time as they encounter the original poker table where legendary games once took place. Immersed in the ambiance of Poker Alice's legacy, visitors may even catch a hint of her spirited presence, as the motel playfully suggests.
Homey Amenities
The Sturgis Motel takes pride in its array of amenities designed to enhance guests' experience. A cozy lobby welcomes visitors with an ice machine and coffee facilities, ensuring a refreshing start to each day.
For added convenience, a small laundromat and vending machines are available on-site. The motel's highlight is an inviting deck that offers the perfect spot to bask in the sun or watch the motorcycles cruise by on the main drag. Additionally, a community barbecue grill fosters a sense of togetherness, inviting guests to connect over delicious meals.
A Year-Round Haven
While The Sturgis Motel was traditionally open from May to September, Rhonda and her team recognized the importance of serving the local community year-round. They made the decision to extend their services beyond the tourism season, ensuring that Sturgis residents and visitors alike have a comfortable place to call home regardless of the time of year. This commitment reflects their dedication to fostering a strong bond with the community and becoming an integral part of its fabric.
Perfectly Positioned
The Sturgis Motel's ideal location makes it a prime choice for those seeking both tranquility and proximity to the heart of town. Just a short five-minute stroll from the downtown area, guests can explore the vibrant local scene, enjoy dining options and soak in the town's distinctive charm.
The Sturgis Motel offers the best of both worlds: a peaceful retreat and easy access to the excitement that Sturgis has to offer.
For reservations and more information, click here.