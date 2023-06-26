Located at the former Kmart building, now known as Dakota Market Square, Crate is a unique and exciting store that offers a premium liquidation outlet experience. Co-owned by Tareja and Nathan Mitchem, along with Tareja's mother, Misty, and her uncle, Shane Oyin, Crate opened its doors in July 2021.
The store has quickly become a favorite among Rapid City residents, attracting shoppers with its vast selection of discounted products and the thrill of a treasure hunt.
Unveiling the Crate Experience
Crate stands out as a premium liquidation outlet, purchasing large semi-truck loads of products from various big-box retailers. Every item they acquire, ranging from home decor to electronics, clothing, pet supplies and more, is offered to customers at incredible prices.
When customers step into Crate, they embark on a treasure hunt, exploring the wide array of products neatly organized into crates.
The Pricing Strategy
Crate's pricing structure adds to the excitement of the shopping experience. The store operates from Friday to Monday, with each day featuring different pricing tiers:
- Fridays - Items start at $9 each
- Saturdays - Items start at $6 each
- Sundays - Items start at $3 each
- Mondays - Items start at $1 each
This pricing model ensures that customers have an opportunity to find great deals while enjoying the thrill of discovering new products each week.
Dedication and Work
Behind the scenes, the employees at Crate work tirelessly to process and sort through thousands of items each weekend. The store receives massive shipments of two to three truckloads every four days, with employees meticulously inspecting and organizing the products.
Recently, Crate expanded its operations with a dedicated testing and sorting station, allowing customers to verify the condition and functionality of their chosen items.
Customer Support and Community
Crate's popularity is evident in the enthusiastic response from the community. The Mitchem family has a goal of providing a unique shopping experience.
They have been overwhelmed by the support and warm welcome from the Rapid City community. Customers eagerly line up on Fridays, creating a lively atmosphere reminiscent of Black Friday shopping.
Connecting Online
To enhance convenience and accessibility, Crate has launched an online platform, Crate Black Hills. This website offers a selection of exclusive items and allows customers to browse, purchase and pick up their orders at the store.
Additionally, Crate maintains an active presence on social media platforms, sharing sneak peeks of new inventory on Facebook and Instagram, ensuring customers stay up-to-date with the latest offerings.