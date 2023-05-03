If you love a good murder mystery with a touch of humor, then you won't want to miss Death by Design, a play by Robert Urbinati that's being performed by the Black Hills Community Theatre.
Set in 1932 in an English country cottage, Death by Design follows the story of a husband and wife team. The husband is a playwright, and the wife is the star of all his plays. But she's getting incredibly bored with the types of plays he writes, and they both decide to run away to their country house after a bad review for their latest show. They invite some characters, and some come uninvited, and they stir up a lot of trouble and maybe a murder.
Sarah King plays Soel Bennett, the wife who is getting tired of the types of shows that her husband writes. She's a great singer and a natural talent, bringing her character to life.
Miranda Kruse plays Bridgit, the Irish maid, who is the brains behind solving the mystery. She's sassy, and kind of controls the roost.
"Some challenges that can be faced with this is a lot of dialect control with a lot of the characters, because I have to do an Irish accent with it," Miranda said. "But there's so many varying degrees with it, with Bridgit being older. So you have to kind of go into a deeper voice and dialect with it and ensure that you don't fall out of it too often. So then you can keep the character believable."
But with the cast's dedication and hard work, they've managed to bring these characters to life with a touch of humor.
For Sarah, the physicality of the play is a lot of fun to perform.
"There's a dance, there's a murder, so it's just a lot of fun to perform that physically, and I think it'll be a lot of fun to watch," Sarah said.
The play opens on May 5 and runs for three consecutive weekends with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.
You can buy your tickets online, or you can purchase them during the week when the box office is open.
Don't miss this chance to see Death by Design, a hilarious murder mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat!