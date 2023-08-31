Nestled in the historic town of Deadwood, the Midnight Star has been revitalized to offer locals and visitors alike a distinctive blend of fine dining and entertainment. Previously owned by Hollywood actor Kevin Costner, the establishment has seen its fair share of history and change, evolving into a multi-level establishment that houses Diamond Lil's and Jake's, each offering its own unique charm and flavors.
A Journey Through Time
The Midnight Star was brought to life in 1991 by Kevin Costner during the inception of gaming in the region. Costner's vision transformed the space into a haven for those seeking entertainment, gaming and a touch of glamour.
The establishment thrived under his ownership until 2017, when the building temporarily closed its doors. A new era began in July 2022 when a new group of owners took the reins, breathing new life into the Midnight Star.
The Revival of Diamond Lil's and Jake's
Under the skillful management of Ken Owens, the Midnight Star has been reimagined as a multi-faceted destination. With Diamond Lil's open seven days a week, and Jake's welcoming patrons five days a week, the Midnight Star has become a culinary haven that caters to diverse tastes.
Diamond Lil's, a sports bar and grill situated on the third floor, presents a vibrant atmosphere coupled with delectable menus for lunch and dinner. Notably, Diamond Lil's extends its hours on Fridays and Saturdays to serve food until 1:00 in the morning, providing a late-night option for the nocturnal foodies of Deadwood.
Jake's exudes elegance and sophistication. With a goal to become South Dakota's finest fine dining establishment, Jake's is led by the culinary expertise of Chef Aaron and Chef Arthur. Their dedication to quality and innovation is palpable in each dish they craft.
The commitment to excellence has led Jake's to curate an extensive wine menu, featuring exquisite selections from both the New World and the Old World. This curated wine list includes options that cater to various preferences, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the taste of luxury without breaking the bank.
A Reservation-Laden Affair
While reservations are not mandatory, the team at Jake's recommends making one to ensure a seamless dining experience. Unlike many other establishments in Deadwood, Jake's offers the convenience of online reservations through their website. This user-friendly feature allows guests to secure their spot with ease.
Navigating the Ambiance
The Midnight Star's allure extends beyond its culinary delights. The building's architecture and design transport patrons to a bygone era, replete with the elegance of an old-time casino. The chandelier that greets visitors upon entry and the skylight at Jake's contribute to an ambiance that is both timeless and captivating.