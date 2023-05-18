After an impressive tenure of 40 years as CEO of West Hills Village, Daryl Reinicke has made the difficult decision to step down. This decision undoubtedly carries emotional weight for Daryl, who has nurtured West Hills Village and witnessed its remarkable transformation over the years.
Daryl's journey at West Hills Village began four decades ago when he was hired as CEO. At that time, the community was still in its infancy, with little more than concrete and two-by-fours marking the site's potential. However, with passion and dedication, Daryl played a pivotal role in shaping West Hills Village into the thriving community it is today.
Throughout the years, Daryl spearheaded numerous expansions and enhancements at West Hills Village. The addition of apartments and a skilled nursing facility marked the initial steps, followed by the inclusion of inpatient and outpatient therapy services, a home care department and the establishment of the West Hills Village Foundation to support the community's endeavors. Assisted living facilities, villas, cottages and amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, woodworking shop and theater were also integrated into the community.
One of the keys to West Hills Village's success under Daryl's leadership was its ability to adapt to changing needs and stay at the forefront of industry advancements. Daryl emphasized the importance of a dedicated team that shared his vision and helped turn dreams into reality. The countless residents, their families and the remarkable coworkers he encountered along the way enriched his experience at West Hills Village, creating a tapestry of friendships, faces and stories.
As Daryl prepares to pass the baton, he embraces the opportunity to be involved in the transition and training of his successor, which he finds both exciting and fulfilling. While his role will shift to Director of Project Development, Daryl's dedication to West Hills Village remains unwavering. The recent acquisition of over 20 acres near the community presents new opportunities for growth and innovation, and Daryl will focus his efforts on shaping and realizing future projects.
One cannot help but marvel at Daryl's passion and commitment to West Hills Village. To him, it has never felt like work, but rather a privilege. The personal connections and the joy of collaborating with exceptional individuals have made his journey truly fulfilling. Daryl's exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on West Hills Village, ensuring that its legacy of growth and quality will continue for years to come.
As Daryl Reinicke steps down from his role as CEO, West Hills Village owes him a debt of gratitude for his tireless efforts in transforming a simple concept into a thriving community. West Hills Village will undoubtedly continue to thrive under new leadership, building upon the strong foundation that Daryl Reinicke has laid.