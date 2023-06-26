The Outdoor Campus West offers a diverse range of outdoor activities for nature enthusiasts. One of their captivating programs is dark house spearing—an exhilarating combination of ice fishing and hunting. Clint and Katie, the knowledgeable instructors, are passionate about teaching people how to enjoy the outdoors and make the most of the abundant resources available.
Dark house spearing is not your typical ice fishing trip. Instead of using a fishing rod, participants employ a large trident-like spear to target northern pike lurking beneath the ice. The adventure begins early in the day, ensuring the best time for fishing. The frozen lake, with its consistently cold temperatures, provides a safe and stable surface for exploration.
Equipped with essential tools like an auger, ice saw, spears, decoys, seating and a heater, participants venture out onto the ice. Finding the perfect spot for spearing is akin to hunting, requiring knowledge of fish behavior and habitat preferences. The experienced instructors guide participants to areas abundant in northern pike, such as weed lines and underwater benches. By drilling holes and using sonar technology, they locate the ideal fishing grounds.
To create a clear hole, they employ a technique called "sink the cake," where a large chunk of ice is pushed beneath the ice shelf. This ensures a clean and unobstructed view of the fish. With one hand on the spear and the other serving as support, participants maintain a vertical position, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. When a fish approaches, they aim for a perpendicular angle, targeting the area behind the gills, and swiftly drop the spear.
The excitement builds as the participants feel the weight of the fish on the spear. Skillful maneuvering is required to prevent the fish from escaping, utilizing the barbs on the spear to secure their catch. With a mix of nervousness and anticipation, the instructors and participants share the joy of a successful catch. The rush from "zero to 60" in an instant creates an unforgettable experience.
Dark house spearing offers a unique perspective, allowing participants to witness the underwater action and engage in a more immersive fishing experience compared to traditional methods. It not only tests one's patience and skill but also presents an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of nature in a winter setting.
For those intrigued by this adventure, local bait shops offer the necessary gear and online resources, including YouTube videos, provide further guidance on techniques and strategies. The Outdoor Campus West encourages everyone to explore this thrilling activity and invites them to discover their other engaging programs.
