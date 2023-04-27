Dark Canyon Coffee has been a staple in the Rapid City community for over 25 years. The business was founded by Greg Johnson and his partners who were inspired to create a coffee that they enjoyed, especially the European style of coffee that they experienced during their time in Europe.
What started as a small roasting operation has now expanded into a factory direct location that ships its products all over the United States. Dark Canyon Coffee still focuses on providing high-quality coffee using hand-picked and hand-tended beans, and they have a wide range of offerings to suit every taste.
Photos of Dark Canyon Coffee
One of the unique aspects of Dark Canyon Coffee is their seasonal offerings. They have coffees that are available for a limited period or until they run out of stock. This ensures that customers get to enjoy a variety of coffee flavors and experiences.
Aside from the delicious coffee, Dark Canyon Coffee also provides other products that coffee shops, restaurants, and gourmet stores need to keep their businesses running smoothly. They have syrups, frappe mixes, chai tea, chocolate and anything else a coffeehouse might need.
One of the standout offerings of Dark Canyon Coffee is their espresso blends. Espresso is a different brewing process than regular coffee, and it requires certain types of coffee beans to achieve the desired extraction rate. Dark Canyon Coffee has four different espresso blends to cater to espresso lovers.
Dark Canyon Coffee is committed to providing excellent customer service. They have a website where customers can purchase their products, and they also have a list of all the locations around the region that serve their coffee.