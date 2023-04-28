Dakota STEAM Learning is a non-profit organization that aims to spread STEAM education and life skills in the community. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
The organization believes that integrating these fields together is important for the development of young minds. Dakota STEAM Learning offers a variety of programs and events that cater to different age groups.
One of their main events is the Sip and Steam, where families can come together and engage in positive educational experiences. Parents can help their kids or do their own thing while learning together.
Dakota STEAM Learning also goes into schools and conducts organized STEAM development activities with either teachers or actual classes with kids. They believe that it is important to spread STEAM education beyond the classroom and into the community.
The organization emphasizes that STEAM is less about content and more about the experience. They believe that it is the best way to teach kids valuable life skills such as self-esteem, perseverance, and a growth mindset. The 4 Cs of STEAM, which are communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking, are skills that can help kids for decades.
One of the things that Dakota STEAM Learning does is come up with challenges that are open-ended and allow kids to be creative with how they want to solve them. They offer engineering challenges for different age groups, and they recently started offering technology rentals that focus on coding to help kids develop critical thinking skills.
Dakota STEAM Learning partners with other organizations in the community to build more education and skills that will help kids. They offer camps and team-building events for organizations that are looking for ways to build their forces. The organization believes that hands-on learning is important, as many people are kinesthetic and learn best through tactile experiences.