The South Dakota Art Museum is buzzing with excitement as it prepares to host the captivating exhibition, "Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe." Curated by the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian and the Portland Art Museum, this retrospective offers a unique glimpse into the artistic journey of Oscar Howe, a celebrated South Dakota artist.
With an impressive display of Howe's works spanning several decades, the exhibition showcases his evolution from traditional Native American art to a distinct and innovative modernist style deeply rooted in his Dakota heritage.
Oscar Howe's Artistic Style
Oscar Howe's artistic style evolved significantly throughout his career. His early works were influenced by the Santa Fe style, reflecting traditional Native American aesthetics. However, after earning his Master of Fine Arts degree and venturing into independent exploration, Howe began to experiment with new techniques and embrace a more modernist approach.
His later works exhibit elements often associated with cubism, but Howe's unique artistic voice remains deeply connected to his Dakota culture.
A South Dakota Native
Born and raised in South Dakota, Oscar Howe's connection to the region makes the South Dakota Art Museum an especially significant venue for this exhibition. Hailing from the Crow Creek Reservation, Howe experienced the boarding school system, a common practice during his time.
Subsequently, he ventured to Santa Fe and Oklahoma but eventually returned to South Dakota to teach at the University of South Dakota (USD). His lasting impact on the state's artistic legacy fills us with pride and honor to showcase his remarkable journey.
A South Dakota Showcase
What makes this exhibition particularly remarkable is the inclusion of artwork sourced from South Dakota collections. Collaborations with the South Dakota Art Museum, the South Dakota Historical Society, and the how galleries at USD have contributed to the comprehensive and diverse collection on display. This local touch serves to deepen the connection between the exhibition and the community, fostering a sense of pride in Oscar Howe's artistic contributions.
Engaging the Community
The South Dakota Art Museum welcomes everyone to experience "Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe." Families, in particular, are encouraged to attend, and the museum has planned engaging activities for all ages. During the exhibition, families can explore the artwork together, allowing children to guide the experience and discover what captivates them.
Additionally, on June 10, the museum is hosting a grand opening celebration. This free event features lectures by exhibit curators and current students of the Howe galleries at USD, performances by American Indian artists, hands-on activities organized by local organizations, and a variety of food trucks to savor.