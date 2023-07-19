If you find yourself in Belle Fourche and have a hankering for a delightful sweet treat, look no further than Crazee Cow Ice Cream. Nestled amidst the picturesque streets, this quirky ice cream parlor is a haven for ice cream enthusiasts and nostalgia seekers alike.
To learn the art of ice cream making, owner Cindy Cowan attended a specialized school in Napa, Idaho. While some might be surprised to discover the existence of an ice cream school, it proved to be a valuable and rewarding experience. Making ice cream may seem like child's play, but it's a combination of art and science that ensures the perfect creamy treat.
The community warmly welcomed Crazee Cow's delectable ice cream, and the business began to thrive. They even have a truck that they take to events, further expanding their reach and presence in the area. The ice cream has become a source of joy for locals and visitors alike, offering a place for people to come together, hang out and enjoy a delightful scoop of happiness.
Crazee Cow's ice cream selection boasts an impressive array of 16 flavors, each crafted with care and creativity. Cindy and her team have taken traditional favorites and infused them with unique twists to create unforgettable experiences for their customers.
One such crowd-pleaser is the "Crazy Cow," a delectable combination of chocolate marshmallow ice cream adorned with brownie bites. Another fan favorite is the "Razzle Dazzle," featuring raspberry ice cream swirled with raspberry purée for an extra burst of flavor and a visually stunning presentation. And for those looking for something adventurous, "Arena Dirt" combines butterscotch ice cream with brownie bites and butterscotch chips, forming a delightful concoction that looks and tastes like dirt, in the best possible way.
Beyond the delectable flavors and delightful ambiance, Crazee Cow Ice Cream takes pride in being a pillar of the community. They frequently collaborate with local kids' clubs and charities, spreading joy and support throughout Belle Fourche. Cindy's generosity extends beyond just the scoops in a cone; it's a way of giving back to the town that embraced her and her ice cream dreams.
If you're planning to visit Crazee Cow Ice Cream, prepare yourself for a unique experience. While some flavors remain constant, Cindy loves to keep things fresh by rotating six flavors periodically, ensuring there's always something new to try. Plus, don't miss their homemade waffle cones, crafted daily, and keep an eye out for the upcoming waffle taco that will feature three ice cream flavors and sprinkles, making it an irresistible treat for any ice cream enthusiast.
The whimsical world of Crazee Cow Ice Cream awaits, with its array of delectable flavors and the warm hospitality of Cindy and her team. Whether you're a local looking for a sweet escape or a traveler passing through town, Crazee Cow will undoubtedly leave you with a smile and a newfound appreciation for the joy that a simple scoop of ice cream can bring.
Visit their website or check out their Facebook page for more information and updates on their ever-evolving ice cream offerings.