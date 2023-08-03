The Hitching Post Tap House in Belle Fourche stands as a testament to the vibrant cowboy culture that has shaped the region for generations. Owned and operated by PeeDee Hansen, the establishment encapsulates the spirit of the Wild West while embracing a modern, inviting atmosphere.
With its unique blend of craft beer, locally-sourced bar eats and artistic flair, the Hitching Post Tap House has become a treasured gathering spot for locals and visitors alike.
A Modern Cowboy Atmosphere
Walking into the Hitching Post Tap House, visitors are greeted with an inviting blend of modernity and nostalgia. PeeDee envisioned a space that paid homage to the legacy of cowboys and cowgirls from the last century while offering a clean and organic ambiance.
The taphouse features an array of tin and wood elements reminiscent of old saloons, and metal bar stools that add a contemporary touch. Decorated with historic photographs of cowboys and cowgirls from the region, the taphouse pays homage to the rich history of Belle Fourche and its rodeo culture.
Craft Beer and Local Delights
With 750 square feet of space, the Hitching Post Tap House may be cozy, but it packs a big punch when it comes to drinks and eats. The taphouse boasts 12 taps that proudly pour a variety of craft beers, with an emphasis on local breweries from South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado. In addition to craft beer, the taphouse offers a selection of ciders and wines to cater to diverse tastes.
One of the defining features of the Hitching Post Tap House is its commitment to sourcing all food locally. From partnering with Dough Traders in Spearfish to offer delectable pizzas to serving pretzel bites from Anke's Bakery in Belle Fourche, PeeDee ensures that every bite complements the taphouse's rustic yet refined ambiance.
A Multifaceted Entrepreneur and Artist
Beyond being the owner of the Hitching Post Tap House, PeeDee is a multi-talented entrepreneur and artist. With a passion for creativity, she ventures into the world of sip and paints, organizing private and public parties across the Black Hills and Wyoming. As a wildlife and landscape artist, PeeDee showcases her talent in capturing the natural beauty of the region.
PeeDee's entrepreneurial spirit is evident throughout her journey, from her mobile coffee truck to a successful coffee drive-thru. When she decided to create the Hitching Post Tap House, she envisioned filling a void in Belle Fourche's offerings while staying true to her love for the community.
Investing in the Community
PeeDee's commitment to her community is evident in her desire to invest in its future. Coming back to Belle Fourche after her college rodeo days, she realized the importance of giving back and supporting the place that shaped her. PeeDee sees her ventures, like the Hitching Post Tap House, as opportunities to contribute to the community's growth and inspire the younger generation to do the same.
You can learn more about the Hitching Post Tap House by visiting their Facebook and Instagram pages.