Lake Waggoner Golf Course in Philip has a rich history that dates back to the 1960s. Initially sporting sand greens, the course underwent a transformation in 1989, switching to lush grass greens that enhanced its beauty and playability. With nine holes and a par of 36, the course offers a delightful experience for golf enthusiasts of all levels.
The heart and soul of the Lake Waggoner Golf Course lies in the dedication of its volunteers. A significant portion of the workforce comprises community members who selflessly contribute their time and effort to maintain the greens and the clubhouse. Through their relentless efforts, the course has undergone recent renovations, ensuring that it remains a top-notch facility for both local golfers and visitors from nearby areas.
One of the course's highlights is the vibrant league nights, fostering a sense of camaraderie and friendly competition. The men's league takes the stage on Mondays and Tuesdays, with an impressive 20 teams on each night. Wednesdays are dedicated to the women's league, which boasts a commendable 24 teams this year.
These leagues not only create a thriving golfing community but also serve as platforms to support local sports clubs and scholarships.
Moreover, the Lake Waggoner Golf Course plays a vital role in the community's social fabric. It encourages active outdoor recreation for people of all ages, from the young to the elderly. Beyond its recreational offerings, the golf course contributes to the success of the local high school golf team, boosting sporting talent in the area.
The significance of Lake Waggoner Golf Course extends beyond its immediate vicinity. Its allure draws in golfers from Long Valley, Hayes, Wall and other nearby regions. As one of the few golf courses in smaller communities, it stands as a symbol of community strength, collaboration and determination.
Despite its popularity, the Lake Waggoner Golf Course remains accessible to the public. While league nights are reserved for members, visitors are welcome to book tee times by calling the course or showing up in person. Additionally, campground reservations can be made online, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable golfing experience for all.
The community takes immense pride in its cherished golf course, recognizing the tireless efforts of past and present volunteers who have made this facility a reality. With a strong sense of community spirit, Lake Waggoner Golf Course continues to thrive, offering a haven for golfers, a source of recreation and a symbol of unity for the town of Philip and its surrounding areas.
For updates, tournament information, and membership details, interested individuals can visit the Lake Waggoner Golf Course Facebook page or contact the course directly at 605-859-2211. As the course continues to flourish, it stands as a testament to the power of community and passion for the sport of golf.