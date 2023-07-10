The Colonial House Restaurant in Rapid City holds a legendary status within the community, and for good reason. Since its establishment on June 1, 1981, this family-owned and operated eatery has been a cornerstone of the city's culinary scene. Kevin and Vicky Beshara, the current owners, have upheld the restaurant's rich history while adding their own unique touches.
The story of the Colonial House begins even before Kevin and Vicky's involvement. Originally a running restaurant, it underwent several transformations over the years. Prior to the Beshara family's ownership, it was known as Taylor's Restaurant. In 1981, Kevin and Vicky's parents, Bill and Sandy, took the reins, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey.
The love for the restaurant business runs deep in the family. Kevin had been working there since junior high, starting with washing dishes and gradually moving up the ranks. Vicky joined the team in 1989, and after a brief departure, returned in 1993, solidifying her commitment to the establishment.
Colonial House is renowned for its classic American down-home cooking. Their philosophy is simple: Serve hot food hot, and cold food cold. With a focus on homemade preparations, they take pride in making gravies, breads, soups and even baking their own biscuits.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, they adapted to the challenging times by introducing innovative offerings like their signature TV dinners, chicken pot pies and a range of delectable desserts.
In 2015, the Colonial House moved to its current location, featuring an eclectic mix of décor that combines both vintage charm and modern flair. The restaurant also boasts a vibrant bar area, where patrons can enjoy refreshing Bloody Marys and an assortment of flavored mimosas.
Signature dishes like chicken fried steak, Flatiron steak and hand-breaded chicken are customer favorites, while the famous caramel rolls have been an enduring delight since day one. The restaurant's commitment to quality extends to their daily freshly baked bread and a variety of salads that continue to captivate guests, even during colder seasons.
The success of the Colonial House Restaurant is rooted in the support of Rapid City's community. The Beshara family expresses their gratitude to the city for its unwavering patronage and the dedicated staff who contribute to the restaurant's warm and inviting atmosphere.
As the Colonial House continues its culinary journey, Kevin and Vicky Beshara welcome each new day with enthusiasm, striving to provide a memorable dining experience for all who visit. In Rapid City, this iconic restaurant remains a testament to the power of family, tradition and exceptional food.