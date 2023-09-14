The Circle View Guest Ranch stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of the American West. Philip Kruse, one of the current owners, takes us on a journey through time, recounting the rich history of this ranch and the deep ties his family has to this rugged Badlands landscape.
A Legacy in the Badlands
Circle View Ranch has a history that spans generations. Philip's grandmother was a pioneer who homesteaded in the Badlands, a challenging and unforgiving terrain. His father grew up in a sod house within what is now part of Badlands National Park.
However, when the park was established in the 1930s, they had to move. At that time, the region was facing tough economic conditions, causing 90% of its inhabitants to depart. Philip's grandmother, a widow with 12 children, used the small sum provided by the federal government to purchase the Hurley Ranch, marking the beginning of their enduring connection to this land.
A Panoramic Paradise
The name "Circle View Ranch" perfectly encapsulates the breathtaking beauty that surrounds it. Perched on a hill, the ranch offers a 360-degree view that includes the stunning Badlands National Park, the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and picturesque landscapes in every direction.
It's a vista that captures the essence of the American West.
Hospitality and Ranch Life
In 2000, Circle View Ranch opened its doors as a bed and breakfast, now celebrating its 24th year of operation. With 12 cozy rooms available, guests have the opportunity to experience the allure of ranch life.
While they may not participate in the daily farm work, they can feed chickens and donkeys, explore the sprawling 2,800-acre ranch and even witness ranch activities such as branding. It's an immersive experience that allows visitors to connect with the ranch's authentic heritage.
The Circle View Experience
Circle View Ranch is not just about the breathtaking scenery and rich history; it's also known for its warm hospitality. The bed and breakfast serves up hearty breakfasts, prepared by Philip's wife, Amy, renowned for her culinary skills. These breakfasts alone draw visitors from far and wide.
The ranch is open from March to November, offering a comfortable retreat for travelers seeking a unique and immersive experience.
Cabins and More
In addition to the main lodge, Circle View Ranch offers two modern cabins and a primitive cabin. The primitive cabin, a piece of history in itself, allows guests to experience the charm of an authentic homestead stay.
It's a unique opportunity to step back in time while still enjoying modern comforts.
A Warm Welcome
Circle View Ranch prides itself on offering one of the most captivating views in the Badlands and a chance to connect with a local family. Guests often bond over their shared experiences, and the evenings are filled with conversations that stretch late into the night. It's a welcoming, family-like atmosphere that many guests describe as feeling just like home.
To learn more about Circle View Ranch and plan your visit, you can explore their website or check out their Airbnb listings.