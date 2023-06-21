Cindy Carver, the proud owner of Cindy's K9 Treats, has become a local sensation in Rapid City with her homemade dog treats. With a passion for creating healthy and delicious treats for dogs, Cindy's journey started with her own furry companion's sensitive stomach.
Through extensive research and experimentation, she discovered the benefits of homemade treats and began offering her delightful creations to the community.
Creating Delectable Homemade Treats
Cindy's treats stand out due to their exceptional quality and care. Unlike mass-produced treats, Cindy bakes each batch fresh to order, ensuring that the treats are never left sitting on a shelf for long periods.
All-natural ingredients are sourced from local small businesses, promoting a sense of community support. With no preservatives, artificial flavors or colors, the treats offer dogs a wholesome and nutritious snacking option.
Using a unique dehydration process, the treats are able to retain their nutrients and flavor, resulting in a shelf life of up to six months without the need for preservatives.
A Personal Touch and Customer Appreciation
Cindy's dedication shines through in every aspect of her business. As the sole creator, she bakes, packages, labels and delivers each treat herself, ensuring a personal touch and meticulous attention to detail.
Beyond the product itself, Cindy cherishes the connections she has made with her customers and their beloved pets. Customers often bring their dogs to pick up their special pup cakes, allowing Cindy to witness firsthand the joy and gratitude her treats bring to both humans and their furry companions.
Website and Exclusive Flavors
For those eager to try Cindy's K9 Treats, her website provides a convenient platform to explore the range of dehydrated treats, cupcakes and decorated cookies on offer. The website also features a list of the 27 locations across South Dakota where her treats can be found.
Additionally, Cindy collaborates with four local businesses to create exclusive flavors, catering to specific canine taste preferences and dietary needs. This diverse range ensures there is something for every dog to enjoy.