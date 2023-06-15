Nestled within the breathtaking Custer State Park, Sylvan Lake Lodge stands as a testament to the park's rich history and natural beauty. With a fascinating past dating back to the late 1800s, this lodge has become a beloved destination for visitors seeking adventure, relaxation and a close connection with nature.
From its humble beginnings near the lake to its present-day location atop a hill, Sylvan Lake Lodge offers a wide range of accommodations, recreational activities and unforgettable experiences.
A Rich History
Sylvan Lake Lodge's story begins in the late 1800s when ambitious individuals decided to construct a dam, creating the magnificent Sylvan Lake. The original lodge was built near the lake's shores, serving as a gathering place for nature enthusiasts and adventurers.
However, in 1935, tragedy struck as a fire consumed the lodge. Undeterred, the decision was made to rebuild the lodge on higher ground, providing easier access for visitors and their vehicles.
Accommodations and Amenities
Today, Sylvan Lake Lodge offers a variety of accommodation options to suit every visitor's preferences. From camping facilities to cozy cabins and comfortable hotel rooms, guests can find their ideal lodging experience.
The lodge features a full-service restaurant and bar, ensuring that visitors can indulge in delicious meals and refreshing beverages after a day of exploration. For larger events such as weddings or conferences, an auditorium situated by the lake provides an idyllic setting, accommodating up to 200 attendees.
Recreational Activities
Sylvan Lake Lodge offers an array of recreational activities that cater to both adventure seekers and those seeking tranquility. The lodge's general store provides equipment rentals for activities such as kayaking and canoeing.
Whether gliding across the serene waters or embarking on a leisurely hike along the surrounding trails, visitors can immerse themselves in the park's natural splendor. Those desiring a more relaxed experience can unwind by the fire pits, enjoy a picnic amidst picturesque surroundings or simply revel in the beauty of Sylvan Lake.
Planning Your Visit
For those interested in staying at Sylvan Lake Lodge or exploring other activities within Custer State Park, obtaining the necessary information is simple. Potential visitors can contact Sylvan Lake Lodge directly at 605-571-2561 or utilize the central reservation line at 888-875-0001, which handles bookings for all four lodges in Custer State Park.
Additionally, it's important to note that a Custer State Park pass is required for entry. These passes can be purchased for $20 for a seven-day pass or $36 for an annual pass at any of the lodges or park entrances.