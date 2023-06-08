Located in the charming town of Custer, Dakota Broasted is a delightful eatery that has been serving mouthwatering broasted chicken for nearly three years. Despite opening during the challenging times of the pandemic, this cozy drive-up or walk-up restaurant has become a beloved spot for locals and visitors alike. Offering a unique dining experience and a menu filled with delectable options, Dakota Broasted has quickly become a go-to destination for those craving a satisfying meal.
The Art of Broasting
At Dakota Broasted, the culinary masterpiece lies in their specialty—broasted chicken. But what exactly is broasting? Unlike traditional deep-fried chicken, broasting involves pressure frying the chicken, resulting in a succulent and flavorful dish. The process cooks the chicken from the inside out, ensuring that it retains all the natural juices while remaining delightfully crispy on the outside. This method of cooking creates a healthier alternative to deep frying while delivering an unforgettable taste experience.
A Menu to Savor
Dakota Broasted's menu extends beyond their renowned broasted chicken. Alongside their signature dish, diners can enjoy a range of homemade sides that perfectly complement the main attraction. Indulge in their delicious homemade baked beans, tangy coleslaw and fresh-cut broasted potato wedges. The commitment to using fresh ingredients and preparing everything daily guarantees a dining experience that is both satisfying and memorable.
Catering and Community
Dakota Broasted understands the importance of catering to the needs of the community. Whether it's a small gathering or a larger event, they happily accommodate orders for special occasions such as graduations and other celebrations. While delivery may not be available due to their small team, customers can call in advance to have their order prepared and ready for pickup. Pam and Kirk Johnson, the owners, have made it their mission to serve the community, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their delicious broasted chicken.
The Journey of a Dream
For Pam and Kirk, this venture is the realization of a 20-year dream. Originally from Sioux City, Iowa, they recognized the need for a place like Dakota Broasted in Custer and set out to make their vision a reality. After working various jobs and searching for the perfect location, they discovered their little slice of paradise. With dedication, hard work and a bit of serendipity, Dakota Broasted has become a testament to their unwavering passion for bringing something special to the community.
A Welcoming Destination
Custer, already known for its array of charming establishments, has warmly embraced Dakota Broasted. Pam and Kirk sought to create an inviting space where customers could enjoy a casual and enjoyable dining experience. Whether you're in the mood for a quick meal or prefer to savor your broasted chicken at the picnic tables, Dakota Broasted offers a laid-back atmosphere where everyone feels at home. With their extensive menu options, including buckets, dinners, baskets and a la carte choices, there's something for every appetite.