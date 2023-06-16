Don't know where to stop during your visit to Hill City? Here are some places, specifically to satisfy your appetite, that you can check out!
Addie Camp
Addie Camp General Store features many different different things like food, wine, beer and gifts.
Mangiamo Pizza
Mangiamo Pizza serves Neapolitan-style pizza and fresh pasta with sauces made in-house daily.
Alpine Inn
Perhaps Italian food isn't your style. Look no further than the Alpine Inn, where you can sink your teeth into delicious, authentic German food.
Dairy Twist
Despite its name, Dairy Twist serves more than sweet treats. From burgers, fries and hot dogs, this place is a great stop for a delicious lunch.
Candyland
Now this is the place to stop at if you need to satisfy your sweet tooth. With something for everyone, Candyland will make even the adults feel like kids again.