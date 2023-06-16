The West Boulevard Summer Festival in Rapid City has become an iconic and eagerly anticipated event over the years. With its rich history and vibrant atmosphere, this festival has grown into a beloved tradition for locals and visitors alike. As we chat with Sharissa Hermanson, the festival's director, let's delve into the festival's origins, its evolution and what attendees can look forward to at this year's celebration.
A Fundraiser Rooted in Nature
The West Boulevard Summer Festival traces its roots back to the 1970s when a crisis struck Rapid City's trees. Dutch Elm disease ravaged the city's greenery, threatening the natural beauty of the area. To raise awareness and support the replanting of trees, Tony Martin and other passionate individuals established the festival as a fundraiser for the West Boulevard neighborhood. The event quickly gained traction, and it has continued to thrive ever since, playing a significant role in preserving and enhancing the local environment.
A Regional Gathering of Artistry
What began as a local endeavor has evolved into a regional celebration of creativity and craftsmanship. Now in its 46th year, the West Boulevard Summer Festival draws talented artists, crafters and entertainers not only from Rapid City but also from neighboring states such as Minnesota, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska. The festival has become a focal point for artists to showcase their work, allowing attendees to discover unique and locally made treasures.
Art, Food and Entertainment Galore
One of the festival's highlights is the wide array of craft booths and vendors that populate the event. With 75 spaces already sold, the festival promises a diverse range of offerings, from ceramics and paintings to plant sales and more. Food enthusiasts will also find delight in the variety of vendors present, including popular names like Sergeant Peppers Popcorn and newcomers like Me Cocina, offering a delectable culinary experience.
In addition to the visual and culinary treats, the West Boulevard Summer Festival caters to all age groups. The event features exciting activities for children, including bouncy castles and slides provided by Rushmore Gymnastics Academy, ensuring a day of fun-filled memories for the whole family. Attendees will be treated to a captivating lineup of live entertainment, including blues guitarist Bodhe Lindy, the energetic Black Hills Cloggers, and a talented flute and fiddle player, all contributing to the festival's lively atmosphere.
Charitable Initiatives and Community Spirit
Beyond the celebration of art and culture, the West Boulevard Summer Festival embraces the spirit of giving back to the community. The festival conducts hourly drawings for prizes generously provided by vendors, adding an element of excitement for attendees. Moreover, a significant raffle takes place, with proceeds benefiting those experiencing food insecurity in the community. The festival organizers have prepared enticing raffle baskets, and participants can purchase tickets throughout the weekend, culminating in a drawing on Sunday night.
Save the Date
This year, the West Boulevard Summer Festival promises to be as memorable as ever. Mark your calendars for the weekend ahead:
- Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rain or shine, the festival will take place in Rapid City, offering a diverse range of artistic expression, culinary delights, entertainment and community engagement.
Stay Connected and Join the Fun
For the latest updates, information and sneak peeks, connect with the West Boulevard Summer Festival on Facebook. You can also find additional details on their website.