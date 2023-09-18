Caverna Coffee + Bistro in Whitewood is not just a coffee shop; it's a labor of love and a testament to the dedication of its owners, Luke and Cheyenne Larson. Join us as we get to know the dynamic duo behind this charming establishment and discover what sets Caverna apart in the local coffee scene.
A Love for Coffee and Community
Luke and Cheyenne's journey to becoming coffee shop owners is a tale of serendipity. Both Whitewood locals born and raised, they had always shared a love for coffee and the sense of community it fosters. Their passion for coffee began early, with Luke having been exposed to the coffee shop atmosphere through his mother's coffee shop.
As their love for coffee grew, so did their desire to share it with their community. Luke and Cheyenne initially dreamed of opening a coffee hut, but fate had other plans. When the opportunity to take over Caverna Coffee + Bistro presented itself in 2021, they saw it as a sign to pursue their dream and jumped at the chance.
Their vision for Caverna was clear: to serve high-quality, locally sourced goods while celebrating the beauty of the area's natural landscape and geology. The name "Caverna" itself pays homage to the geological wonders found in the region.
Quality and Local Sourcing
One of the first changes Luke and Cheyenne made when taking over Caverna was to switch to using Pure Bean coffee beans. Pure Bean's commitment to air roasting beans to eliminate bitterness perfectly aligns with Caverna's dedication to quality. The result is a cup of coffee that's smooth, aromatic and packed with flavor.
In addition to their coffee offerings, Caverna showcases Sage and Cedar loose-leaf tea, a local company known for its high-quality tea blends. Supporting local suppliers is a top priority for Luke and Cheyenne, as it allows them to deliver fresh, handcrafted goods to their customers.
Caverna Coffee + Bistro is not about mass production; it's about delivering quality in every small experience with each customer. This commitment extends to their food menu, which includes specialty breakfast sandwiches, house-made biscuits and gravy and smash burgers cooked to perfection.
One beloved item from the previous ownership that they've preserved is the Black Hills Bagel, which forms the foundation for some of their breakfast offerings. They also offer options for vegetarians and those with dietary restrictions, such as lettuce wraps and gluten-free choices.
A Community Gathering Place
Caverna's dedication to the community doesn't stop at its food and beverages. They also offer breakfast all day, providing a welcoming space for locals and visitors to gather and enjoy a delicious meal. Their grab-and-go section features house-made yogurt parfaits, protein bites and custom candy bars from Chubby Chipmunk.
The extensive flavor options, including specialty honey from Rev Honey, set Caverna apart from other coffee shops. Whether you're craving dark chocolate honey, maple honey or cinnamon honey, Caverna incorporates these unique flavors into their daily drink specials.
With both dine-in and drive-thru options available, Caverna Coffee + Bistro is accessible to everyone in the Whitewood community and beyond. You can stay updated on their offerings and specials by following them on Facebook or Instagram.