Brox was born with an undiagnosed AV Canal, which is an atrial ventricular septal defect, and Down syndrome. At ten-and-a-half weeks old, he required heart surgery to correct his heart defect. Prior to the surgery, he spent two-and-a-half months in Monument Health, where he was closely monitored by doctors and nurses from Omaha, as well as the doctors and nurses in the NICU.
During this time, his weight and growth were monitored to ensure that his heart was not working too hard, and that he was able to grow and maintain the weight needed to undergo surgery.
Despite his health challenges, Brox is a healthy and vibrant young boy. He loves sports, especially baseball, and enjoys watching his siblings play. Brox has a friendly and outgoing personality, which draws people to him, and he enjoys making new friends wherever he goes.
For Brox and his family, being together is the most important thing. They enjoy reading, being outdoors and playing with cars and puzzles. Brox's favorite activity is being outside, especially when they are all together at the ball field.
Brox's journey has not been easy, but he has shown tremendous strength and resilience. He has overcome his heart defect and Down syndrome to become a happy and active child. His positive attitude and friendly personality have touched the lives of many, and he serves as an inspiration to those who face similar challenges.
Brox's story highlights the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for heart defects and other health issues. It also shows how love and family support can overcome obstacles.