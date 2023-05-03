Larissa Swanson, the founder and owner of Sweatlab Society, is bringing a whole new level of fun to fitness. After traveling for work and discovering her love for group fitness classes, Swanson realized that there was a need for a similar vibe in her new hometown of Watertown, South Dakota. That's when she decided to create Sweatlab Society, a boutique group fitness studio that offers a variety of entertainment fitness classes.
Sweatlab Society offers a wide range of classes that cater to different fitness levels and preferences. From HIIT workouts to indoor cycling, kickboxing and yoga, there's something for everyone. Swanson believes that having such a wide variety of classes is important because it allows each person to find their own "thing" and feel at home. The LED lights and upbeat music in each class also add to the fun atmosphere and help clients forget that they're even working out.
Swanson's philosophy is that fitness should be enjoyable and not boring. She and her team of four instructors create a welcoming and energetic environment where everyone is working towards a common goal of fitness. The instructors offer modifications for different fitness levels, making sure that everyone is welcome and can participate.
To sign up for classes at Sweatlab Society, clients can download the Mind Body app, search for Sweatlab Society in Watertown, and see the full schedule of classes and instructors. There are a variety of membership options available, including drop-in fees, class punch cards, and monthly contracts.
Swanson's vision for Sweatlab Society is to continue to offer a fun and welcoming environment where people can come together to achieve their fitness goals. She hopes to expand Sweatlab Society to other communities in the future and spread the joy of fitness to even more people.