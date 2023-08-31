Black Hills Blend in Rapid City is more than just a place to grab your daily caffeine fix, it has become an integral part of the local community. Erika Saffell, the Assistant General Manager of Black Hills Blend, takes us into the history, ethos and delightful offerings that make this establishment so special.
From Humble Huts to Bricks and Mortar: A Journey of Growth
Since its inception in 1993, Black Hills Blend has evolved from a cluster of charming huts manned by a single person into the trio of vibrant brick-and-mortar stores that grace Rapid City today. Erika says that when she joined the company in 2015 under the ownership of Ed and Kathy Cook, the journey of growth was already underway.
The vision was clear - to transition from these rustic huts, which lacked running water and operated off RV systems, to more robust establishments equipped with bathrooms and staff. By 2020, all three locations were up and running, each with a drive-thru and a walk-up window, while the Mount Rushmore Road location even offered online ordering through platforms like Chow Now.
Brewing Kindness: A Motto with a Mission
At the heart of Black Hills Blend lies a motto that's more than just words - "brewing kindness." This ethos resonates through every aspect of the business, from the hiring process to community engagement. Erika emphasizes that the company places a strong emphasis on hiring individuals who embody this spirit of kindness, ensuring that every customer interaction is a positive one, even before that first sip of coffee.
Ed and Kathy Cook's initial motivation for acquiring the business was to contribute to the betterment of the community and support various local and global organizations. This sense of responsibility and goodwill continues to shape Black Hills Blend's identity.
An Espresso Extravaganza: Exploring the Menu
When it comes to beverages, Black Hills Blend is all about espresso-based creations. From the Americano to a wide array of espresso-infused delights, the menu caters to a diverse range of tastes.
The cold brew stands out as a favorite, accompanied by energy drink options that include Red Bull infusions and the house special, Black Hills blasts. For those seeking something sweeter, Italian sodas and the unique yoguchinos steal the show.
Yoguchinos, exclusive to Black Hills Blend, are a blend of chai mix, yoguchino mix, ice and an optional shot of espresso, resulting in a delightful dessert-like treat with a caffeine kick.
Supporting Beyond the Cup: Community Initiatives
Black Hills Blend's commitment to the community extends beyond its beverage offerings. The establishment frequently engages in events and promotions that draw attention to crucial services.
Erika mentions mental health awareness weeks, during which the company matches customer donations to organizations like the Front Porch Coalition. This demonstrates the brand's dedication to using its platform to address important social issues.
Opening Doors to Delight: Operating Hours
Whether you're an early riser or prefer to savor your coffee later in the day, Black Hills Blend has you covered. Operating hours cater to various schedules: weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
With these accommodating hours, coffee enthusiasts can always count on Black Hills Blend to provide their favorite brew.