Breadroot Natural Foods Co-op is a locally owned grocery store that's more than just a place to buy food. Sharissa Hermanson is the general manager, and she makes sure this co-op is committed to providing quality products while fostering community involvement.
At first glance, you might wonder what exactly a co-op entails. Well, unlike traditional businesses with a single owner making all the decisions, Breadroot operates as a cooperative owned by its customers. By investing $20 for the year, individuals become small business owners and receive two shares in the company. This membership grants them a say in significant decisions through participation in the board of directors. While membership comes with various benefits and discounts, the co-op warmly welcomes all members of the community, whether they are official co-op owners or not.
One of the key principles that Breadroot upholds is conscious sourcing. Every product available in the store undergoes careful consideration. When it comes to items such as meat, eggs, cheese and dairy, the co-op prioritizes suppliers who adhere to humane raising practices and ensure their animals are well-fed and cared for.
As for produce, the focus is on pesticide-free options that are as close to organic as possible. While some local vendors may not possess organic certification due to its high cost, they still align with these principles and guidelines. Moreover, the co-op strives to offer foods that are free from preservatives and excessive processing, ensuring that customers can find healthy options.
Dietary restrictions and preferences are also catered to at Breadroot where a wide range of gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian products ensure that customers with specific dietary needs can find suitable options. The produce section is a vibrant cornucopia, offering a colorful array of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, the store features a freezer section stocked with various goods, including cereals, and even offers coffee.
Supporting local vendors and farmers is of paramount importance to the co-op. Their definition of "local" extends to the entire state of South Dakota, reaching beyond the confines of Rapid City and its surroundings. By sourcing from local and regional suppliers, Breadroot actively contributes to the local economy. This commitment allows the co-op to establish personal relationships with vendors, farmers and ranchers, creating a strong sense of community and connection.
Convenience is another aspect that Breadroot excels in. The co-op operates seven days a week, opening from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Situated near the post office and recognizable by its prominent signage and abundant displays of fresh produce, the co-op is conveniently located for both regular patrons and those discovering it for the first time.