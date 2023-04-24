Bradeen Real Estate and Auctions is a business that has been serving the Black Hills region for 100 years. Started by Bert Bradeen as a country auctioneer, the business has expanded over the years and is now run by Ron Bradeen. Ron is a seasoned auctioneer with an impressive skill set, including the ability to make instant appraisals on a wide range of items.
To celebrate their centennial milestone, Bradeen Real Estate and Auctions is hosting a benefit auction at the old Grace Coolidge Log Memorial Building in Custer. The event is open to any charity service organization, group, church or school that wishes to participate. Participants can sign up to consign 10-15 quality items that will be auctioned off live with simulcast online bidding. At the end of the event, 100% of the proceeds from each group's items will be returned to them.
Bradeen Real Estate and Auctions is encouraging businesses and individuals to donate quality items for auction that will benefit their chosen charity. They can reach out to the organizers and bend the deadlines. The event will take place on Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m., and the doors will open at 10 a.m. The auction is available online, and interested parties can bid on items by visiting the Bradeen Auction website.
In addition to the auction, the event will feature live music, a free buffalo dinner, and possibly some storytelling. Attendees can also look forward to a dance at the local VFW club later in the evening.
As a seasoned auctioneer, Ron Bradeen reminded potential bidders to attend the auction to bid on the items they want.