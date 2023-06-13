Welcome to Boss’ Pizza and Chicken, located in the lively Tuscany Square! If you're a pizza aficionado, you're in for a treat.
With an impressive selection of 36 specialty pizzas, Boss’ Pizza and Chicken has something for everyone. From a diverse range of pizzas, mouthwatering chicken options and other delectable offerings, there's no shortage of options at this bustling eatery.
A Pizza Paradise
At Boss’ Pizza and Chicken, pizza takes center stage. With a staggering 36 different specialty pizzas to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice. From the classic favorites to unique creations, there's a pizza to satisfy every craving. The most popular choices lately have been the Boss Pizza, an absolute must-try, and the meat-loaded Meatza. For those seeking complete customization, the create-your-own option is a perfect solution.
Beyond Pizza: Irresistible Chicken and More
While the name emphasizes pizza, Boss’ Pizza and Chicken offers much more. Their boasted chicken, cooked in a pressure cooker, ensures a juicy and flavorful experience. The fried chicken retains its moisture, making it an instant favorite among patrons. The menu also features create-your-own pastas, with the Fettuccine Alfredo paired with Parmesan garlic chicken standing out as a recent hit. Additionally, the sandwiches are a delightful option, with their popularity waxing and waning in fascinating patterns.
Accommodating Different Diets
Boss’ Pizza and Chicken understands the importance of catering to various dietary needs. To ensure inclusivity, they offer gluten-free options, including a gluten-free crust and a cauliflower crust. The cauliflower crust, while gluten-free, maintains a delicious taste and texture, appealing to those looking for healthier alternatives or with specific dietary requirements.
The Boss Hog Challenge
For the daring and hungry, Boss’ Pizza and Chicken presents the legendary Boss Hog Challenge. This gargantuan 28-inch pizza can be conquered either solo or with a partner. The challenge? Finish the colossal pie within an hour, without leaving the table or losing the battle against your appetite. Succeed, and you'll not only have the satisfaction of conquering this epic feat, but also earn a $200 reward—a $100 gift certificate for each participant.
Ordering and Locations
To indulge in Boss’ Pizza and Chicken's delightful offerings, multiple options are available. You can order through their website, or choose from popular delivery platforms such as GrubHub, DoorDash and Menu Fi. For a more personal touch, feel free to call in your order or visit the restaurant directly. Currently, they offer delivery, carry-out and catering services, with dining space temporarily unavailable.