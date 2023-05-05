If you're looking for a delicious and unique dining experience in Rapid City, look no further than Borrachos Mexican-American Diner. Located in the Clarion Inn, this family-owned and operated restaurant offers a variety of traditional Mexican dishes and classic American comfort food.
Emilio Arguello, one of the partners at Borrachos, was born and raised in Rapid City and has been doing business in the area for many years. He brings a wealth of experience to the restaurant, having previously sold cars, owned a cleaning company and worked in construction.
The menu at Borrachos features traditional Mexican dishes that are based on Emilio's family recipes. These include delicious tacos, burritos and enchiladas, as well as other Mexican favorites. But the restaurant also offers a Denny's-style menu with American classics like pancakes, eggs, bacon and hot beef.
Borrachos is not just a restaurant, but also a catering service and event center. Their catering menu is not limited to Mexican food; they have a full kitchen with experienced chefs who can make any type of food that their customers request. They have a lot of experience in catering weddings and other events, and their catering service is always a hit with customers.
In addition to their regular menu and catering service, Borrachos also offers a variety of fun events, including the Borrachos' house party on the weekends. This is a chance for customers to enjoy games, music and entertainment while eating great food and having a good time.
Borrachos is located in a tucked-away spot across from the Common Sense on North Lacrosse Street, straight across Interstate 90 from the Burger King. The restaurant is a bit hard to find, but it is well worth the effort. They are open until 9 p.m. during the week, and 1:30 a.m. on weekends.