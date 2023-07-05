The Black Hills Area Community Foundation, led by CEO Liz Hamburg, serves as a vital bridge between individuals who care and the causes that matter in the Black Hills region. Established in 2006, this charitable publicly supported foundation operates with a primary focus on supporting nonprofit organizations and addressing community needs across seven counties.
The foundation's dedicated team collaborates with a diverse group of donors, offering assistance in various forms. They guide donors in making meaningful gifts, establishing scholarships and providing grants to nonprofit organizations. The Black Hills Area Community Foundation empowers individuals and families to fulfill their philanthropic goals, acting as a facilitator of their giving.
One of the foundation's key initiatives is the annual distribution of capacity building grants, totaling approximately $100,000. These grants, with a maximum amount of $5,000, aim to strengthen nonprofit organizations by supporting their existing work. Recipients can utilize the funds for crucial elements such as technology upgrades, part-time staffing or strategic planning, ensuring sustainability and growth.
In addition to the capacity building grants, the foundation offers Community Action Grants. These grants, available to nonprofit agencies with endowments at the foundation, come in two levels: $50,000 and $15,000. Designed to foster collaborative efforts, these grants support organizations that seek to break new ground and make a lasting impact in the community.
The Black Hills Area Community Foundation goes beyond traditional approaches to philanthropy. It actively engages giving circles, such as those in the Black Hills by choice giving circle based in Rapid City. These circles comprise passionate individuals who pool their resources to collectively vote on funding various nonprofit initiatives. Their contributions have significantly bolstered philanthropy in the Black Hills, providing substantial support to diverse organizations.
The foundation acknowledges the evolving needs of the Black Hills community. It spearheads initiatives addressing critical areas, including food security and affordable housing. Grants are provided to nonprofit organizations that run summer feeding programs, ensuring children receive meals during school breaks. Moreover, the foundation established a housing trust fund, initially utilized to provide rental assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now focused on long-term investments in affordable housing for individuals with incomes below the average median.
To access the foundation's offerings, interested parties can visit their website. Here, scholarship applications for high school seniors are available, and nonprofit organizations can explore the capacity building grant process. The website also provides information on food security and affordable housing initiatives. The foundation's main office is located at 803 St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City, with a representative in Spearfish for the Northern Hills region. For further inquiries, contact the foundation at 605-718-0112.
The Black Hills Area Community Foundation stands as a pillar of support, fostering philanthropy, collaboration and community development. Through its dedicated efforts, it continues to make a positive and lasting impact on the Black Hills region.