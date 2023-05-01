Art is an important aspect of education that allows students to express their creativity and imagination. In Rapid City, the Best of the West Show is an annual event that recognizes the talents of high school students in the area.
As the education director for the Rapid City Arts Council at the Dahl Arts Center, Melissa Nelson shares her insights on this year's show, which is the 46th edition of the event.
"We have 69 works of art in the show," Nelson said. "It is our largest show that we've had. We've added the Rapid City High School to the show this year, and it's a great creative show."
The show includes works from Stevens High School, Central High School, Douglas High School and St. Thomas More. The show offers a variety of mediums, but mostly painting and drawing, with subjects ranging from animals to portraits.
Nelson notes that the students' works demonstrate a high level of creativity and expression, with each piece telling a unique story or expressing a particular feeling. She credits the art teachers for allowing the students to explore their creativity freely, resulting in an impressive display of artwork.
The students' commitment to their craft is also evident in the quality of their works, with many pieces showcasing advanced techniques and skills.
This year's show features more ceramics works than in previous years, which Nelson finds exciting. It's a testament to the breadth of talent among the participating students and the varied mediums they are skilled in. Nelson emphasizes the importance of recognizing the efforts of both students and teachers, and highlights how the Best of the West Show provides a platform for doing so.
The event is an opportunity for parents, friends, and community members to celebrate the achievements of these talented young artists. It's also an occasion to acknowledge the value of art education and how it fosters creativity, passion, and self-expression. Nelson hopes that the event will encourage more people to support art education and sponsor high school shows in the future.
The Best of the West Show runs from April 21 through May 20 at The Dahl, Rapid City Arts Council. In addition to the show, the Rapid City Arts Council organizes other exhibits and events that showcase the diversity of artistic talent in the area. Those interested in learning more about the council's activities can visit the rapidcityartscouncil.org website.