Located in Rapid City at 1415 N. LaCrosse St, Ste #4, Bengal Kitchen is a delightful culinary destination offering a unique and authentic taste of Bangladesh. Owned and operated by a couple who moved to Rapid City in pursuit of their dreams, this restaurant brings the flavors of their homeland to the heart of South Dakota.
With a menu curated from cherished family recipes and a passion for cooking, Bengal Kitchen promises an experience like no other.
An Authentic and Homely Menu
At Bengal Kitchen, the menu is a reflection of love, tradition and personal creativity. The owners' love for cooking shines through in every dish they serve.
The extensive menu boasts authentic Bangladeshi flavors with a touch of the owners' own creations, making each plate a culinary masterpiece. Unlike many Bangladeshi restaurants, Bengal Kitchen offers a unique and diverse selection that caters to different tastes and dietary preferences.
Delightful Curry Options
One of the highlights of Bengal Kitchen's menu is its curry selection. Two curry options are available: the rich and aromatic chicken coconut milk curry and a delectable vegetarian curry.
The best part is that both curries are dairy-free and gluten-free, ensuring that everyone can indulge in the flavorful goodness without any dietary concerns.
The Iconic Chicken Biryani
A star dish on the menu is the beloved Chicken Biryani. Bursting with fragrant spices and succulent pieces of chicken, this dish is a feast for the senses.
Additionally, Bengal Kitchen offers a special biryani with a distinct flavor profile, setting it apart from the traditional Indian biryani found in other restaurants. Each bite is an explosion of taste that lingers on the palate.
End on a Sweet Note
No meal is complete without a touch of sweetness, and Bengal Kitchen's authentic dessert, Rashmalai, delivers just that. This delicacy delights the taste buds with its creamy, sweet and luscious texture, leaving diners with a memorable and satisfying conclusion to their culinary journey.
Ordering and Connect with Bengal Kitchen
To experience the culinary delights of Bengal Kitchen, diners have several options for ordering. The restaurant's website offers a seamless online ordering system for both delivery and pickup, and they've partnered with Grubhub for delivery as well.
Additionally, customers can connect with the restaurant via email or social media platforms like Facebook to inquire about the menu, make reservations or share their experiences.