Before the sun rises, while most of us are still nestled comfortably in our beds, school bus drivers like Eric Boshart are already gearing up for another day of responsibility. Their job isn't just about driving a bus; it involves a myriad of roles and responsibilities that go beyond the wheel.
The Daily Routine
Eric's day starts with a meticulous safety checklist even before he turns the engine on. Ensuring the safety of the precious cargo on board is paramount.
He checks the information board for passenger updates and exchanges friendly greetings with colleagues before setting off. For Eric, the school bus is not just a mode of transport; it's his office for the day.
Challenges of the Job
Eric candidly acknowledges some of the challenges that come with being a school bus driver. Split shifts, early morning alarms and facing inclement weather are just part of the package.
Early mornings can be tough for anyone, but it's all in a day's work for these dedicated professionals.
Wearing Many Hats
School bus drivers wear numerous hats throughout the day. They aren't just drivers; they are also enforcers of bus rules, mentors to students and even serve as impromptu medical personnel or janitors when the need arises.
Their versatility is remarkable, and their impact on the school community extends far beyond transportation.
Dealing with Student Behavior
While most days run smoothly, there are occasions when managing student behavior can be challenging.
Eric shares anecdotes of using various techniques to maintain order on the bus, from friendly reminders to stern warnings. Despite the occasional hiccups, he remains committed to creating a safe and positive environment for students.
The Rewards of the Job
Eric emphasizes that the positives of being a school bus driver far outweigh the challenges. His passion for the job is evident when he talks about the importance of ensuring that students get to school safely and have the opportunity to learn.
Building relationships with students and their families is one of the most rewarding aspects of his role.
The Shortage of Bus Drivers
Eric also sheds light on the shortage of school bus drivers at the Rapid City Area Schools, which translates into more work for mechanics and supervisors.
The district is actively seeking new drivers, and they even offer to pay for training and licensing for those interested in pursuing a career in this field.
Benefits of Being a Driver
Apart from the fulfillment of working with children and families, Eric highlights the attractive benefits of being a school bus driver at RCAS. Even though it's a part-time job, drivers receive full benefits, making it an appealing career choice for those seeking a work-life balance.