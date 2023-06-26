There's a beloved eatery in Rapid City that has recently undergone a transformation. Beau's Cambell Street Diner, formerly known as the Cambell Street Café, has been given a fresh lease on life under the new ownership of Beau Lambert. With a passion for cooking and a culinary arts degree under his belt, Beau is bringing his expertise and a touch of his own unique flair to the diner.
A Passion for Culinary Arts
Beau's culinary journey started early in life. With a deep-rooted love for cooking, he pursued his passion by attending chef school and honing his skills in the culinary arts.
After gaining valuable experience in the food truck industry and successfully running a restaurant, Beau seized the opportunity to take over the Cambell Street Café on May 1. As a long-time resident of Rapid City, he understands the importance of preserving the essence of this local gem.
Preserving the Diner's Charm
Despite the change in ownership, Beau is keen on preserving the nostalgic ambiance of the Cambell Street Café. When patrons step through the door, they are greeted by the familiar charm of an old-school diner. Although Beau has made a few updates, such as paneling and enhancing the décor, he is committed to retaining the classic diner feel that customers have come to love.
Delectable Breakfast and Lunch Offerings
Beau's Cambell Street Diner prides itself on serving up delightful breakfast and lunch options. For breakfast, patrons can indulge in a range of delectable dishes, including the unique breakfast chimichanga, a mouthwatering breakfast burrito and an array of tantalizing skillets, such as the Philly steak skillet and the fiery hangover skillet. The diner's hours, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week, ensure that breakfast lovers can start their day off right.
When it comes to lunch, Beau's menu does not disappoint. The diner's specialty is the Smash Burger, where patties are expertly flattened and topped with grilled onions, creating a flavor-packed experience.
The menu also features enticing options such as the Green Chili Bacon Burger, Inferno Burger, Rodeo Burger and classic favorites like the hamburger, cheeseburger, patty melt, club sandwich and Reuben. To cater to different tastes, hot turkey and hot beef sandwiches are also available, satisfying cravings for comfort food.
The Sweet Side of Beau's
Beau's Cambell Street Diner doesn't just excel at savory delights; it also boasts a selection of mouthwatering baked goods. Customers are treated to homemade cinnamon rolls that can be enjoyed with either a luscious caramel sauce or a creamy white icing. As the diner evolves, Beau plans to introduce additional baked items such as pies and even ice cream treats like floats, adding a sweet touch to the dining experience.
A Welcoming Atmosphere and Family Business
One of the things that sets Beau's Cambell Street Diner apart is the warm and inviting atmosphere. The diner thrives on a sense of community, with many loyal customers returning to experience the nostalgia and comfort of this Rapid City institution.
Beau's commitment to local and independent business is further exemplified by the involvement of his family in the diner. From his wife to his daughters and nephew, the diner truly is a family affair, creating a welcoming environment for both staff and patrons.