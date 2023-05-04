Are you looking for a place to indulge in some delicious breakfast options or grab a burger for lunch? Then look no further than Baker's Bakery and Café in Custer!
This eatery has been in business since 2006 and has earned a reputation for its delectable baked goods and mouth-watering burgers. Owned by Cherish and her husband, Mike, Baker's Bakery and Café is a quaint spot that exudes warmth and coziness.
But let's talk about the food - in the morning, they offer a range of pastries such as donuts, cinnamon rolls, caramels, fritters, raspberry cream, cheese stuffed croissants, turnovers, twists and more. If you're more in the mood for something savory, their omelets are a must-try! They have 10 feet of grill and can seat 100 people, so don't worry about not being able to find a seat.
For the health-conscious crowd, Baker's Bakery and Café has acai bowls, avocado toast, loaded oats, wraps and salads. Their West Coast wrap is a favorite, with its delicious combination of quinoa and avocado.
Their Mike's Burger is their version of the famous In-N-Out burger from California. While they have replicated the sauce, they make their buns in-house and patty the burgers, which makes all the difference in the taste. The Mike's Burger comes fully loaded with sauce, pickles, double cheese and double grilled onions - a definite must-try!
Finally, Baker's Bakery and Café has soups that are a signature of the establishment. Their Chicken Tortilla soup is a favorite among locals and has been perfected by Mike over the years.
They are open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer season, and their location on the main street of Custer makes them easy to find.