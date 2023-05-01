Sande Lofberg from Aglow International and Quincy Good Star, a local pastor in Rapid City, have an upcoming six-state regional rally that will be held in Rapid City, and will feature Quincy as one of the speakers.
Quincy is the pastor of Grace City, a church he founded 14 years ago, and he also serves as the chaplain for the Pennington County Jail. His message focuses on the undeserved favor, grace and love of Jesus, which he believes can truly transform people from the inside out.
Sande and Quincy both speak about the rewarding experience of serving others through their respective ministries. Sandy is encouraged by the response they receive from the women in the jail when they read to their children and send books and tapes home with them. Quincy is similarly encouraged by the requests for prayer and counsel he receives from the jail and finds it very rewarding to be able to help others.
Overall, the six-state regional rally promises to be a weekend filled with good teaching, good food, good fellowship and an encounter with God. People from not just the six states but outside the region as well have registered, indicating a significant interest in the event.
For those interested in learning more about Aglow International or the upcoming event, the website www.aglow-gprmr.org is a good resource, while Quincy's story and ministry can be found at here.