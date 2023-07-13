Christian contemporary band For King and Country is gearing up to perform at the highly anticipated Hills Alive festival this weekend.
The Smallbone family's quest for success in the music industry began when they moved from Australia to the United States in search of a fresh start. Joel Smallbone recalls, "Our eldest sister Rebecca started singing as a gospel singer, and we needed a road crew. So, he put us all to work."
It was during this time that Joel and his brother, Luke, discovered their love for music and the power of sharing stories about life and God through song. Despite their contrasting personalities, Joel and Luke's shared passion for music brought them closer.
Joel explains, "I said to him, 'Hey, you've always had a great voice and a real knack for melodies, so why don't we give this a go?' Interestingly enough, we didn't get along growing up, but we're quite good mates now."
For King and Country has since garnered numerous accolades, including four Grammy Awards and 10 GMA Dove Awards. They continue to perform Christian songs, spreading their message of faith and hope across the country.
Returning to Hills Alive after nearly a decade since their first performance holds a special significance for the duo.
Joel expresses his anticipation for the festival, saying, "It's one of the rare festivals that I have deep ties to."
He recalls a challenging time in their journey when Luke fell ill, sharing, "Luke was very ill during that season. I found out actually on our honeymoon. So it would have been almost to the day now that he was going to make our first appearance at Hills Alive as a band because he was too sick."
The audience's overwhelming support during that performance created an unbreakable bond between For King and Country and the Black Hills community.
With each album, For King and Country strives to convey a consistent message to their listeners: they are loved more than they dare to believe, seen more than they understand and never alone. Their music resonates deeply, allowing listeners to find solace and connection in their shared experiences.
Hills Alive, a free and open-to-the-public event held at Memorial Park, provides an opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together and enjoy uplifting music. For King and Country will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, promising a memorable performance that will inspire hearts and uplift spirits.
As the Hills Alive festival approaches, the excitement builds. With For King and Country headlining the event, attendees can expect a remarkable showcase of talent, faith and devotion. Join the festivities at Hills Alive and embark on a captivating journey of music, faith and the unifying power of For King and Country.