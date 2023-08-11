RAPID CITY, S.D. - This beautiful new home by High Point Homes is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Rapid Valley. The backyard is spacious and perfect for entertaining, and the home features an open floor plan that is great for both dining and relaxing.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bath with a soaking tub and separate shower. The basement is unfinished, but it has the potential to be converted into additional living space, including a bedroom, bathroom, and family room.
The exterior of the home features a Trex front porch and Smartside exterior siding. The interior is finished with high-quality materials, including hardwood floors and granite countertops.
This home is move-in ready and perfect for a growing family.
Tour this brand new home in the photos below
