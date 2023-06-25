RAPID CITY, S.D.– From the National Parks such as Badlands, Rapid City parks such as Dinosaur Park, and the countless other locations across the state, South Dakota has so many amazing natural destinations to see. Mount Rushmore Society CEO Diana Nielsen has some tips for people looking to explore the state's many parks of interest.
What is the "Find Your Park" festival?
Since 2016, the event has served as a gathering for national, state, and city park representatives to meet with the public and talk about events and attractions their locations have to offer. "We encourage people to get out and find your park, find whatever feeds your soul," she said. The event this year, even with some rainy weather, brought representatives from as far as Custer State Park to encourage visitors to Main Street Square in Rapid City to check out places the state has to offer.
What is the most important thing for visitors to remember about setting up trip plans?
According to Nielsen, some planning in advance can go a long way towards getting the most out of your vacation plans. This in particular applies to cave tours at places such as Wind Cave or heading to places such as Custer State Park at certain times of the year when they have special events going on. "And at Mount Rushmore, there are certain times where there are activities and programs scheduled. And so this is a way to kind of help out with with that to help you prioritize if you have limited time or if you just want to plan for the summers."
I was not able to make the Find Your Park festival and am still unsure about making future plans. What should I do?
Nielsen says that, if in doubt, the best thing to do is to just get out there. "We are in a great area with six national parks and state parks," she explained. "And our city parks are here, too. So just put it on your calendar and go."