RAPID CITY, S.D. - In honor of National Travel and Tourism Week, Black Hills Travel Rally Day was held on Tuesday, May 9, at the Monument in Rapid City. This event celebrated the impact travel and tourism has on the local communities in the Black Hills with this year's theme being 'Travel Forward'.
About the Travel Rally Day
Travel Rally Day is an event that brings together people and businesses from all areas of the travel and tourism industry. The day featured a breakfast, speakers, an award ceremony, and other activities.
"It's National Travel and Tourism Week, which is an opportunity across the U.S. to celebrate the impact of the power of travel. So it's the economic impact, it's what it does for businesses, it's the workforce and the opportunities it creates. So, it's really a good time to come together and say how does tourism impact our community, celebrate those impacts, and then look ahead to say what's to come." Said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Rapid City.
Lynzie Montague, Chief Sales Officer at Liv Hospitality, brought most of her staff along with her to the event to celebrate and discuss the tourism industry.
"Hospitality is the second biggest industry in our state next to agriculture. It's a lifeline for all of us in hospitality. Tourism is so big so this event today is very important. Tourism, again, as I mentioned, is super important to us. I mean, without that, we wouldn't all be here. So, we're very excited and ready to kick it off and get tourism season started off right." Said Montague.
Julie Schmitz Jensen Scholarship
At Travel Rally Day, a $2,500 scholarship was awarded to a South Dakota student in memory of Julie Schmitz Jensen, the former CEO of Visit Rapid City who died last year.
"In honor of Julie this year, we have a $2,500 scholarship that was awarded to a student in South Dakota who is pursuing the travel and tourism industry or hospitality industry for their degree. The recipient will be here. He's going to be awarded that scholarship today, so he'll come to the front. We'll get to celebrate his educational journey, and we're really excited to be a part of that a little bit. The neat part is Julie was so passionate about developing the younger generation and to the next generation of travel professionals. So, it's a nice way for us to really acknowledge her passion, her energy, her spirit. It obviously lives on in Rapid City, in the Black Hills area. We hope it lives on through the scholarship so it's just a neat opportunity today to celebrate her life." Said Kaufman.
This year's recipient was Kaden Franke.