Brad Estes

I began contributing to local committees in the early 1990’s. I served on the Central States Fair/Black Hills Stock Show Board for 10 years, where I was appointed President for four years and inducted into the Stock Show Hall of Fame in 2013. I was also on the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Board for two years, serving as President during my last year of service.
I have held City Council seats in both Rapid City and Wall. I served on the Rapid City Council for two terms and was the Rapid City Council President for two years. I continue to volunteer my time to boards and committees throughout Rapid City.
As a licensed pilot, I enjoy flying, mountain biking, and spending time with my wife and family in my spare time.
I see being Mayor of Rapid City as an opportunity to help others. As a commercial realtor in Rapid City, I have diverse experience in the management and development of various construction, hospitality, and restaurant projects. This knowledge and dedication to business, as well as the desire to see Rapid City grow and its residents prosper, drives me in giving back to the beautiful community I call home.
