RAPID CITY, S.D.– Black Hills Badges For Hope held their annual Fallen Officers Memorial Golf Tournament in Rapid City on Saturday, while paying tribute to one Pennington County Sheriff's deputy.
This year's tournament had nearly 40 teams participating, with around 150 players competing. And now in its sixth year, the tournament serves as the program's biggest fundraiser for programs such as Badges n' Kids. "In the last six years, we have turned into a staple tournament here in Rapid City that people are wanting to golf in," BBlack Hills Badges for Hope Vice President Jason Lahaie said. "It is great seeing the same faces back again and again and just their support for our organization year after year. It is appreciative and humbling for our organization."
Along with honoring Rapid City Police Officers Ryan McCandless and Nick Armstrong, this year's tournament was also dedicated to Saint Croix County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Deputy Kaitie Leising. Prior to moving to Wisconsin, Deputy Leising served the Hill City area as part of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Her family was in attendance for the tournament as community members and law enforcement teed off in their honor. "It is a great honor. We wish we never had to dedicate a tournament to one individual or any human being," Lahaie said. "But to have her family here today and to be able to honor and kind of into remembrances is a great thing for our tournament and our organization to be able to continue to honor her legacy."