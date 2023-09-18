8 things to know BH Pow Wow

Poster art: Jim Yellowhawk

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City will be the host of the 2023 Black Hills Pow Wow at The Monument coming up soon. 

The massive cultural event has a lot to offer to those of all backgrounds. With demonstrations, vendors and competitions anyone can find something to learn and to see. People come from all over the United States to attend and contribute to the Pow Wow. 

Here are 8 things that you should know about the 2023 Black Hills Pow Wow. Be on the lookout for more coverage coming about this special event. 

For more information, visit The Black Hills Pow Wow's Website

Tags