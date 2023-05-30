RAPID CITY, S.D.– Thanks to a grant from the Change Network, a program supported by the Bush Foundation, some new murals will be headed to Art Alley in downtown Rapid City.
The Conversation Ignitor project was created by the Rapid City Arts Council, and aims to highlight and celebrate the uncommon voices and stories of residents in the Black Hills region. Rapid City Arts Council Executive Director Jacqui Dietrich said that the first artist is Lumi, a multi-faceted artist who grew up in the region and graduated from Black Hills State University.
"We were really looking for a local artist, someone who really has deep roots in the community. And we know that it is important in the Black Hills that the natural environment is essential to the quality of life here, to what it means to be from the Black Hills," Dietrich said. "And Lumi is from the younger generation that we really see taking leadership in protecting the planet and bringing forward the stories about what it means to grow up in a natural environment like the Black Hills and how that really shapes our identity of who we are."
Lumi's mural will be unveiled Friday June 2 as part of t he First Friday Art Walks series. Dietrich adds that more murals will be revealed later in the summer. "We will have new murals June, July, and August. The community can come and be a part of those conversations through the artists receptions that will be held in Art Alley from 5 to 7 p.m. on each of those First Fridays," she added. And even with the area changing every day, she mentioned, their will be efforts in place to keep the murals as-is through the summer.