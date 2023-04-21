NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. - Another local student athlete is taking her talents to the collegiate level.
Jamie Hansen, New England College, Volleyball
Jamie Hansen from New Underwood signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to compete in volleyball this fall at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.
This past season, the outside hitter had 165 kills, 28 assists, 681 digs and 53 aces for the Tigers.
Hansen is looking forward to continuing her academic and athletic career at New England College.
"I chose New England College because of the family feel that they gave me," said Jamie Hansen. "The girls were really nice. The coach obviously wanted me to come visit really bad. It was just a nice supportive college where I felt like I could be at home."