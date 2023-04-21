SPEARFISH, S.D. - After an impressive four-year run for the Black Hills State men's basketball team, Joel Scott has decided to transfer to Colorado State for his final year of eligibility.
Scott led the Yellow Jackets to the Final Four in the NCAA Division II National Tournament for two years in a row.
He averaged 21.3 points per game during his career at Black Hills State and is the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,471 points.
Scott, who grew up in Monument, Colorado, is now the fourth member of his family to play Division I basketball.