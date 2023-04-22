RAPID CITY, S.D. - South Dakota Mines hosted the Bauer Invitational Track and Field Meet on Friday at O'Harra Stadium.
The Hardrockers competed against athletes from Black Hills State and Chadron State.
It marked the final tune-up before the RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships which will take place April 28-30 in Chadron.
For complete results, click here.
Featured Highlights from the Bauer Invitational
Women's 100m Hurdles
- Sophie Curtis, Black Hills State
Men's 1500m Run
- Owen Hansmann, SD Mines
Women's 1500m Run
- Abbie Saline, SD Mines
Men's 100m Dash
- Mason Sartain, Unattached
Women's 100m Dash
- Breanne Fuller, Black Hills State