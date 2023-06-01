12622349_1147605245251488_989234452139961419_o.jpg

RAPID CITY, S.D. - 51 years ago, the 1972 Rapid City Flood cost 238 people their lives and did an approximated $160 million in damages (approximately $1.16 billion in 2023 dollars) according to the Dakota Water Science Center. Today we wanted to look back on that trying time. We have gathered these 50 pictures to help remember the tragedy. 

