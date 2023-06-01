RAPID CITY, S.D. - 51 years ago, the 1972 Rapid City Flood cost 238 people their lives and did an approximated $160 million in damages (approximately $1.16 billion in 2023 dollars) according to the Dakota Water Science Center. Today we wanted to look back on that trying time. We have gathered these 50 pictures to help remember the tragedy.
A look back: 50 photos from the historic 1972 Rapid City Flood
Tyler Mathieson
Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”
