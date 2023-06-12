Police Chief's Ride: August 2
Opening Ceremony: August 4
Mayor's Pub Crawl: August 5
Mayor's Ride: August 5
Medicine Wheel Ride: August 6
Ride with a Local: August 6-7, 10-12
Legendary Sturgis 5K: August 7
6th Annual Mayor's Charity Poker Tournament: August 7
Motorcycle Show: August 7
Tuesday Tattoo Contest: August 8
Military Appreciation Day: August 8
Pearl's Girls Ride: August 9
Beard and Mustache Contest: August 10
Veteran Warrior Honor Ride: August 11
