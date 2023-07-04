RAPID CITY, S.D. - A day well-spent in Custer for the 4th of July holiday, enjoying a Veterans' Tribute Street Dance, Children's Fair, Arts & Crafts Fair, flag ceremonies, parades, and fireworks. The 4th of July festivities in Custer offered a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy. From parades to flag ceremonies, this day is a celebration of our country's foundation and a tribute to the brave individuals who have fought to protect our freedoms.
The day kicked off with a B-1 flyover, courtesy of Ellsworth's 28th Bomb Wing, which was immediately followed by the Kids Parade and Patriots' Parade through downtown. The community gathered to witness the colorful displays and celebrate the unity and pride that comes with being an American.
Following the parades, the Flag Lowering and Raising Ceremonies took place at the Veterans Memorial on Washington & 5th Streets. The ceremonies, that express gratitude and respect for veterans and the sacrifices they made serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of unity and the symbol that the American flag represents.