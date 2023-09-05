RAPID CITY, S.D.-- A special meeting of the Rapid City Common Council took place Tuesday to discuss the city budget. A first reading of the $261 million spending plan was approved last week by a vote of eight to one. Two changes were; to move money from Journey On's budget to Volunteers of America and to shift money from the Council Contingency Fund and apply it to restore funding to Early Childhood Connections.
The council will hear a second reading Tuesday evening unless more discussion on the budget is needed. Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says, "I think we're we're in good standing. We've been we've been through this before. They've got some windows of opportunity that should they need to schedule additional special sessions for discussion purposes or to make changes. They can do that."
Two readings of the budget are required before it can be submitted to the state. According to state law, the city must have its budget submitted by the end of September.