RAPID CITY, S.D. - Earning the 1+1 Giveaway, Tanya Steffens, special education teacher at Valley View Elementary School, says that it feels amazing to be recognized for her work.
She helps students who are in the Individualized Education Program (IEP), which can be students with a specific learning disability, autism, or other health impairments.
She's been at Valley View Elementary for five years and has always found that seeing how her students progress and grow over the years makes even hard days and struggles easier to push through.
Photos the Special Education room:
Q&A with Tanya Steffens:
How does it feel to receive the 1+1 giveaway?
"It feels amazing. I didn't think I'd be recognized by anything, so it's cool."
What is the work that Steffens does?
"We work with students that are on IEPs, that can be students with a specific learning disability, autism, or other health impairments. It just depends. We work on closing the gap between general education that they may have. So like if they have a reading disability and they're two levels below reading, we try to get them up to grade level as best we can. Math, if they're struggling, we get them up to grade level as best we can."
What does Steffens plan on using the gift card for?
"I might get some stuff for our classroom and help us out, like snacks for testing, when we do testing. And I don't know what else."
Why did you want to go into this profession?
"I've always wanted to go into education when I was younger. Being in like high school and seeing students there struggling, it kind of made me realize, 'oh, maybe I can make a difference and help them out.' I know that my older sister struggled too when she was in high school and she was in Special Ed. And it kind of helped me make the decision to go into Special Ed."
Has she been able to see the impact?
"Yeah. There's an eighth grader up at East. She comes down and she's like, 'You're my favorite teacher. I love working with you.' It just makes my heart soar. Seeing all the progress that my kids make over the years is amazing and makes my heart so happy."